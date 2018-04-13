R-E-S-P-E-C-T? Cubs’ Joe Maddon tells Pirates’ Clint Hurdle to R-E-L-A-X

Saying he was “surprised” and that it wasn’t his style to criticize another player without knowing him, Cubs manager Joe Maddon calmly but directly responded to Pirates manager Clint Hurdle’s rebuke of Javy Baez for “disrespecting the game” with an emphatic bat flip in frustration on a pop-out to shortstop in the Cubs’ 13-5 victory on Wednesday night.

“I was surprised by it,” Maddon said when asked prior to Friday’s game against the Braves about Hurdle’s response. “Clint and I have a great relationship. I don’t understand why he did what he did. I do believe in not interfering with other groups.”

Maddon warned against judging anybody from one incident from a player he is unfamiliar with.

“I’ll never go there. I don’t know the guy enough,” Maddon said. “I’m not in the clubhouse. I haven’t had these conversations. I don’t know what kind of teammate he is. So I’d be hesitant [to be critical]. Just like people making decisions on [Pedro] Strop based on wearing his hat [cocked to one side].

Cubs second baseman Javy Baez hits a three-run home run against the Pirates on Wednesday night. He also homored int he eighth inning of the 13-5 victory, giving him four home runs in two games. (Matt Marton/AP)

“I think most of the time when you hear critical commentary, it’s self-evaluation. It’s about your judgmental component. It reveals you more than it reveals the person you are talking about.”

Baez, who had hit a three-run home run earlier in the game after hitting two home runs in the Pirates’ 8-5 victory on Tuesday, regretted the bat flip, but took umbrage to Hurdle’s assertion that he was no respecting the game. “There’s no one that plays the game harder than me,” Baez said. “I bust my ass every day to get here and learn something. If anybody’s got negative stuff to [say to] me, they can save it.”

That was good enough for Maddon.

“I thought Javy did a great job in his response. I’m very proud of him,” he said. “I didn’t see him throwing his bat, but his response … and the fact that he owned up to it — what else could you possibly want from one of your guys? How old is Javy — 24? 25? Just put yourself in that position.

“When I was coming out of Lafayette [College] playing some [minor-league] ball, getting released, I was an absolute idiot. I’m not saying that Javy is [an idiot]. I’m saying give young people an opportunity to make mistakes. The mistakes of youth are preferable to the wisdom of old age any day of the week.”

Maddon probably hopes the war of words ends here. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a residual impact.

“I just know it’s going to motivate Javy. I really believe that,” Maddon said. “Javy’s motivated anyway, but I’ll be eager and curious to watch him perform in Pittsburgh from now on.”

The Cubs’ next series against the Pirates is May 28-30 at PNC Park.