Raccoon-opossum co-feeding, bluebird, turkeys: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK Emil Baumbach photographed this bluebird at a park in Elmhurst on a sunny October day when colors were popping. Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net). BIG NUMBER 350 Wild turkeys harvested in Illinois’ fall shotgun turkey season, down from 385 in the 2016 season.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: Got this shot of a couple of dining pals [raccoon and opossum] Tuesday night under the feeders. Was wondering if this is unusual. First time I’ve seen them together. — Gary Packard, Thornton A: Unusual enough that I am including the note and photo. LAST WORD ‘‘The hunting and fishing community is especially concerned that if the Trump administration’s review rescinds or shrinks the boundaries of any national monuments, it will set a dangerous precedent. Currently, U.S. presidents use the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate national monuments; it remains unclear whether this act gives them the power to undo such protections ordered by past presidents.’’ From ‘‘Conservative Hunters and Fishers May Help Determine the Fate of National Monuments,’’ in Scientific American WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Saturday-next Sunday: Coal City, (815) 941-3122.

Nov. 28-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

FISH GATHERINGS

Tonight: Mike Norris, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, 7 p.m., Allied First Bank, Oswego, fishinfools.org.

Wednesday: Duane Landmeier, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., 7 p.m., Schaumburg Golf Club, frvmuskie.com.

Thursday: Capt. Chris Taurisano, Riverside Fishing Club, 6:30 p.m., La Grange American Legion, RiversideFishingClub.com.

SHOWTIME

Sunday: Early Show, co-presented by DRiFT and Illinois Smallmouth Alliance, Mayslake Peabody Estate, Oak Brook, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Click here for details.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Sunday: Second part of Canada goose season, central zone, begins

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)