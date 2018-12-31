Raiders hire Mike Mayock as general manager: report

The Oakland Raiders have hired Mayock as their new general manager. | Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have hired former NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their new general manager.

A person familiar with the move confirmed the decision Monday to bring Mayock aboard alongside coach Jon Gruden. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the move.

Gruden had been searching for a general manager after the team fired Reggie McKenzie earlier this season. He ended up hiring Mayock, who had been analyzing the NFL draft on television since 2006.

Mayock has no experience in an NFL front office but will work with Gruden on upgrading a scouting and personnel department that struggled to find impact players in recent years. Oakland has three first-round picks in the upcoming draft.