Rain delays White Sox, Kopech — again — at Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox and Tigers game Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field is being delayed by rain.

In a remarkable run of unfortunate luck, it’s the third time in as many starts at home an outing for prospect Michael Kopech has been delayed. Kopech’s debut against the Twins on Aug. 21 was limited to two innings, and his second home start against the Red Sox Friday was limited to three.

Kopech got two innings in Tuesday and was trailing 1-0 on Jeimer Candelario’s leadoff homer in the first. He has allowed two hits, one walk and has three strikeouts.

The delay began at 7:43 p.m. and rain was expected to fall until about 8:15 p.m., the Sox said.