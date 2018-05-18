Rain Man: Jon Lester makes it rain again for Cubs in 8-1 win over Reds

CINCINNATI – Jon Lester considered the subject and then pleaded into the microphone as if to some baseball weather entity nobody else could see.

“Can we not get any rain one time?” the Cubs’ pitcher said.

“Predicting weather is always fun,” he added, after that rain-delayed start last weekend against the White Sox. “I’m sure in Atlanta it will rain again, and we’ll have another delay so it’ll be three in a row.”

Make it four.

Jon Lester on Friday night against the Red.

And as far as Lester is concerned, make it rain.

Because if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably Lester’s day to pitch.

The Cubs ace has made a living this month out of water sports, with rain delays all four days he was scheduled to take the mound – totaling more than seven hours of rain delays in four different cities.

Include a rainout April 5, and it’s five times overall this season.

But while others in the rotation have struggled around him – some with walks, some with weather, others with balks and non-cramps – Lester has thrived through the rain and shined under the gray clouds.

The Cubs’ stone-faced, $155 million veteran did it again Friday night in Cincinnati, waiting out more than 1½ hours of rain before sailing through six innings in a 8-1 victory over the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

This came one night after he sat through a 2:20 delay before his scheduled start in Atlanta was postponed, pushing him to Friday.

At this rate he might want to pack his own storm clouds for road trips.

Because when it rains, it also pours for Lester.

The Cubs have averaged 6.8 in Lester’s four starts after he has had to endure ugly, wet weather – not counting the 21 runs the Cubs scored in his two sub-50-degree games he pitched without any rain.

No starter on the staff has dealt with more sudden changes and interruptions to his pitching schedule this season than Lester.

This month alone he has endured a total of 7 hours, 7 minutes of delays on four start dates – including delays both Thursday and Friday for the same start.

And in the four starts (including one in April) when he has had to adjust, either in-game or by pushing back a day against a different lineup than he had prepared for, he’s 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA.

It underscores the Cubs’ thinking after the 2014 season behind choosing this pitcher to invest the biggest contract in franchise history at the time – a left-hander who would be a key to launching a competitive window after three years of tanking.

And he’s the left-hander who has been the key to keeping the rotation afloat while three of the five — Yu Darvish, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood – have struggled to catch up.

On this night, Lester gave up just two hits and a walk, and struck out eight – after sitting out a 1:33 delay and a long top of the first.

He had a 4-0 lead before he gave up a hit – a ground ball single by Scooter Gennett under the glove of a diving Anthony Rizzo at first base leading off the fourth. He was quickly erased on a double play.

The closest Lester came to allowing a hit until then was when Eugenio Suarez, on back-to-back pitches in the first inning, missed a home run by a foot foul to right and a double by a foot foul to left.

Suarez wound up with a two-out walk, before Joey Votto struck out looking at a fastball that caught enough of the strike zone that Votto yelled at himself and started walking back to the dugout even before the call was made.

By the time Lester gave up a run – on Adam Duvall’s leadoff homer just over the wall in left in the fifth – he had a six-run lead.