Rain pushes start of White Sox vs. Royals game to 1:45

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in as many games, the start of the White Sox game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday will be delayed by rain. The scheduled 1:15 start is being pushed back to 1:45.

The start of the Sox and Royals season opener Thursday was delayed one hour, 46 minutes.

Here are the starting lineups as the Sox and Royals brace for a cold, damp afternoon with temperatures forecast in the low 40s for a high.

White Sox

The scene at Kauffman Stadium.

Garcia CF, Moncada 3B, Abreu 1B, Alonso DH, Jimenez LF, Palka RF, Castillo C, Anderson SS, Sanchez 2B, Lopez P

Royals

Merrifield RF, Mondesi SS, Gordon LF, Soler DH, O’Hearn 1B, Owings 2B, Dozier 3B, Maldonado C, Hamilton CF, Junis P