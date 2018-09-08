After more rain in D.C., Cubs smacked by Hurricane Scherzer in Game 1 loss

WASHINGTON — For hours it was raining on the Cubs at Nationals Park.

And then as soon as Max Scherzer took the mound, it was pouring.

The Nationals ace made a Cy Young statement with his second complete game of the season in a 10-3 victory over the Cubs in the makeup Saturday of Friday’s rain-postponed game.

The Cubs’ Cole Hamels was on deck to try to earn the Cubs a doubleheader split in Saturday’s nightcap.

Scherzer is the majors' first pitcher to 200 innings this year and leads the majors with 271 strikeouts.

The Cubs had to wait out a 2-hour, 10-minute rain delay Saturday only to get shut down by Scherzer (17-6) — who struck out 11 and allowed only one run until the Cubs rallied for two in the ninth.

The three-time Cy Young winner is the first pitcher in the majors to 200 innings (202 2/3), leads the majors with 271 strikeouts and leads the National League in victories.

Scherzer, who retired 15 consecutive batters at one point, has a 2.31 ERA — third behind the Mets’ Jacob deGrom (1.68) and the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (2.29), the others in what looks like a three-man race for the NL Cy Young Award.

The highlight for the Cubs was the first hit for journeyman speed specialist Terrance Gore in 15 career plate appearances. Gore, who has 23 career stolen bases, singled up the middle off Scherzer in the ninth and eventually scored the Cubs’ final run.

The lowlight for the Cubs? Take your pick: Jaime Garcia’s 23-pitch, three-run, one-out start in his Cubs debut, or Tyler Chatwood’s erratic two-inning relief appearance.

In his first appearance since a two-start minor-league rehab appearance for a mysterious hip injury, Chatwood hit the first batter he faced, sprinkled in a wild pitch and two walks, and allowed two runs — including one on Scherzer’s run-scoring single on a 3-2 pitch.

It was the first loss for the Cubs in 10 games against six of the top pitchers in the National League they have faced this year: Scherzer (twice), deGrom (twice), Nola (twice), Mike Foltynewicz (twice), Kyle Freeland and Clayton Kershaw.