A good night for ex-Bulls: Rondo 25 assists; Butler 39 points

Pelicans 128, Nets 113

NEW ORLEANS — Rajon Rondo set a franchise record with a career-high 25 assists in just 30 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis had 33 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Wednesday night.

DeMarcus Cousins had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won three straight.

Currently sitting on the edge of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Pelicans entered their current three-game homestand looking to string together some victories against teams that have struggled on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler, center, shoots over Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 128-125. Butler led the Timberwolves with 39 points. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) ORG XMIT: MNJM108

They got off to a solid start against Brooklyn, leading by as many as 16 in the first quarter, 23 in the second and 33 in the third.

At that point, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry pulled the starters, only to have to put them back in following a 17-0 Nets run that trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 91-75 heading into the fourth quarter.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Nik Stauskas added 21, and both were instrumental in Brooklyn’s brief surge. But the Pelicans’ lineup of Davis, Cousins, Holiday, Rondo and E’Twaun Moore, who had 20 points, quickly created more separation again and set New Orleans up for a stress-free finish.

The only drama in the latter stages of the fourth quarter was whether Rondo would eclipse franchise and career marks for assists. He broke Chris Paul’s mark with his 22nd assist and set a new personal best with his 25th, then came to the bench to a standing ovation and a congratulatory handshake from Gentry.

TIP-INS

Nets: Quincy Acy scored 18 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 15 points. … The Nets fell to 5-12 on the road. … Brooklyn shot 19 of 38 (50 percent) from 3-point range.

Pelicans: Piled up a franchise-record 40 assists as a team on 48 total field goals. … Davis was 4 for 4 from 3-point range. … The Pelicans were 17 of 33 (51.5 percent) from 3-point range. … Rondo also had two points and seven rebounds. … Injured small forward Solomon Hill, who has been away from the club in Los Angeles while rehabilitating from surgery to repair an offseason hamstring tear, attended the game and sat on the bench in street clothes. It remains unclear when he’ll be cleared to play, but when the season began he was not expected back until February. …

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Miami on Friday night.

Pelicans: Host Dallas on Friday night.

Timberwolves 128, Nuggets 125, OT

MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Butler scored 12 of Minnesota’s 14 points in overtime and finished with a season-high 39 to lift the Timberwolves to a 128-125 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight. Taj Gibson added 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Will Barton led Denver with 28 points, while Trey Lyles added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored 22 for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Butler scored Minnesota’s first 11 points in overtime. Then with the game tied 125-all and 50 seconds to go, he found Jamal Crawford open for an 18-foot jump shot.

After the Nuggets missed on the other end, Butler skied for the defensive rebound, brought the ball down the court and drew a foul. He hit one of two free throws, and Lyles missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer to help Minnesota hang on after blowing a 19-point lead.

The Wolves played the overtime period without Towns, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, and point guard Jeff Teague, who limped off the court in the final 20 seconds with what appeared to be a left leg injury.

Wiggins’ four-point play gave Minnesota a 109-100 lead with just under three minutes to play in regulation. But Denver stormed back, with Barton scoring six points in a 10-2 run that cut the Wolves’ lead to a point with 51 seconds to play. Barton eventually hit a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime tied at 114.

Minnesota got off to a hot start from outside, making its first five 3-pointers on consecutive shots by Towns, Teague, Wiggins (twice) and Butler to build an early 19-7 lead.

The Timberwolves came into the game 29th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 8.1, but they already had nine (on 18 attempts) by halftime, including a 4-for-4 start by Wiggins, a 30 percent 3-point shooter on the season. They finished the night 12 for 29 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota pushed its lead to as many as 19 points before taking a 71-58 cushion into the locker room at halftime. The lead grew back to 19 before Barton scored eight points and Lyles added five in a 13-0 run late in the third that pulled Denver to 88-82.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Lyles has scored in double digits in Denver’s last seven games. . The Nuggets are now 2-4 on the back end of back-to-backs this year. After beating Utah on Tuesday, they are 5-1 on the front end. . Denver had held its previous three opponents below 86 points, its longest such streak since 2012.

Timberwolves: F Nemanja Bjelica played his second straight game after missing the previous 15 with a sprained foot. … Minnesota’s 71-point first half was its highest-scoring half this season. . Towns posted his league-leading 28th double-double. . Minnesota improved to 19-6 against the Western Conference and 7-1 against the Northwest Division.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Timberwolves: At Milwaukee on Thursday.