Rajon Rondo puts Celtics on blast for Isaiah Thomas’ tribute

Rajon Rondo doesn't think Isaiah Thomas has earned a tribute video from the Celtics. | Associated Press

Rajon Rondo doesn’t think Isaiah Thomas has earned the right to receive a tribute video from the Celtics upon his return to Boston on Feb. 11.

Rondo, who received a tribute video from the Celtics upon his arrival back in 2015, said the former Celtics guard who is now with the Cavaliers didn’t do enough for Boston to deserve the recognition.

“What has he done?” Rondo asked the Worcester Telegram & Gazette when asked what he thought.

Rajon Rondo was irked to hear that the Celtics would honor Isaiah Thomas on any night. "What has he done?” Rondo asked. Told that he led the Celtics to the conference finals last year, Rondo remarked, “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?” — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

Keep in mind, Thomas earned two All-Star appearances over the last three seasons with the Celtics all while leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals after the death of his sister.

“This is the Boston Celtics,” Rondo said. “This isn’t the Phoenix Suns; no disrespect to any other organization, but you don’t hang conference titles. Do we hang going to the conference finals? What do we hang here?”

Rondo was named an All-Star four times during his nine seasons with the Celtics. He was also a part of the team’s last NBA Finals title in 2008.

The Celtics offered to honor Thomas with a tribute video, but Thomas tweeted Tuesday that he didn’t want to interfere with Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement game.

