Rangers rout White Sox again

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) ORG XMIT: TXBW102

ARLINGTON, Texas – Can the White Sox start the second half over?

This road trip?

A night after losing 11-3 to the Rangers to finish the first half with a 28-53 record, the Sox took a 13-4 beating and looked bad doing it, committing two errors (right-hander Juan Minaya, catcher Omar Narvaez), getting gloves on balls not caught (Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson) and even falling down in the outfield (Charlie Tilson). To make all of this painfully worse, they endured a half inning in the eighth that lasted 41 minutes.

The Rangers scored seven in that one, five against Bruce Rondon.

Matt Davidson and Avisail Garcia homered for the Sox, so that was good, but the Rangers got solo homers from Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua and a bases loaded double from Robinson Chirinos against Sox lefty Carlos Rodon.

Rodon can’t repeat

Rodon made his fifth start of the season Saturday, and couldn’t finish the sixth inning after going a season high eight in his previous start.

Rodon allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and threw 53 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

Rangers righty Bartolo Colon, 45, entered the game with 244 career wins, most by native of Dominican Republic and one shy of matching Nicaragua’s Dennis ‘El Presidente’ Martinez for most in history by native of Latin America.

Nate Jones update

Nate Jones, who went on the disabled list with a pronator muscle strain June 13, played catch at 90 feet and ramped up some pitches from 60 feet on flat ground.

“He’s starting to climb and feel better and it’s moving along,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said.

Likely needing several days before throwing bullpens, live batting practice and then a minor league rehab outing, a return after the All-Star break seems more likely than before.

He’s back

Yolmer Sanchez returned to the lineup after missing one start.

“He feels no pain,’’ Renteria said.

Sanchez poked a soft double down the left field line in the first and gave the Sox a 2-0 lead with

The heat will be on Lopez

Reynaldo Lopez gets the ball for Sunday’s series finale, which calls for sunshine and high temperature of 102 degrees.

“It’s going to be hot; it doesn’t matter,’’ Lopez said. “We need to go out and perform in hot weather, cold weather, whatever the elements.’’

Lopez (3-5, 3.73 ERA) has a 2.55 ERA over his last three road starts.

In spring training, Lopez said his goal was to pitch 200 innings and win 15 games. Halfway through the season, he’s at a 94 innings, second on the team to James Shields (107).

His second half goals?

“Keep rolling, do my job and stay healthy,’’ Lopez said. “If you are healthy you are able to do good things. Those are my goals.’’

Kopech’s line

Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out eight for Class AAA Charlotte vs. Gwinnett, raising his International League leading total to 105. Kopech was not especially sharp, however, throwing 54 of his 97 pitches for strikes.