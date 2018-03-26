‘Raw, gifted’ White Sox prospect Luis Robert has room to grow

Luis Robert met the challenge of going from the Dominican Summer League last summer to White Sox big-league camp, where he faced major league pitching in spring training. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

Physique-wise, prized center field prospect Luis Robert passed the eye test walking around the White Sox’ major league clubhouse during spring training. In fact, Robert looks like he has already arrived physically. But there’s more room on his 20-year-old frame for added strength and muscle.

“He’s a young, gifted kid, gifted — meaning his body,’’ said White Sox director of conditioning Allen Thomas.

“But he’s really raw. I don’t think he’s spent a lot of time in the weight room.’’

The 6-2, 210-pound Cuban who signed for a $26 million bonus last May looked fluid, fast and strong during his first weeks in the U.S. at spring training, which came to a halt when he sprained a ligament in his left thumb sliding into second base.

But there’s more in there, and the Sox conditioning staff has designs on getting it out of the No. 21-ranked prospect in baseball according to FanGraphs and the No. 28 per MLB Pipeline.

“I don’t think he’s trained with a purpose,’’ Thomas said. “He’s probably going to gain 12 to 18 pounds [over the next few years]. When we got [shortstop] Tim Anderson [at age 20], he was 155 pounds. Tim is 179, 180 right now. So those things are going to happen. Some go the opposite way, but not a body type like Robert’s.’’

Robert’s skills are apparent but a vital part of his development will occur in the weight room and in his kitchen. Fellow Cuban Jose Abreu changed his diet after coming to the U.S. and is better for it, he says. And Robert, whose locker was placed next to Abreu’s where the veteran often had the kid’s attention, will also have to adapt.

“Without nutrition, strength and conditioning guys are not going to improve,’’ Sox director of player development Chris Getz said.

“At first glance with Luis, you’re looking at a physically gifted individual. He has had some training, but in terms of preparing him for professional baseball life there definitely is an education process which we’ve started.’’

Robert, through translator Billy Russo, said he has done some abdominal work and limited strength training in the past but for the most part his body came as is.

“Yes, it’s natural,’’ Robert said.

“I have room to get bigger but in a good way, not gaining [too much] muscle. I know to improve my strengths as a baseball player I have to explore that. I still have plenty of room to grow.’’

Robert’s thumb will be in a cast for another three and a half weeks and he is expected out until mid-May. The Sox knew he would play at the Class A level this summer, the only decision whether at low-A Kannapolis or high-A Winston Salem depending on how he performed this spring.

“If his rehab goes smoothly, it’s fair to assume he’ll be at Winston-Salem,” Getz said.

“He has the potential to have an impact game pretty much in all aspects. The speed component stands out as the most immediate but he has power potential, hitting ability and with his speed defensively he can cover a lot of ground.’’

Robert went from playing in the Dominican Summer League last year to major league camp and Cactus League games this spring, a challenging advance. And what stood out most for Getz was Robert’s plate discipline.

“He was swinging in the zone, he was laying off tough breaking pitches,’’ Getz said. “He was having good at-bats.’’

The injury cut his time short but “he’s still going to get plenty of season this year,” Getz said.

“There’s a lot to look forward to.’’

Robert already looks strong. He did, after all, hit a grand slam not knowing his thumb was sprained.

It was his last at-bat of the spring.

“If we get a chance to work with a guy like that, we can mold him and get him better,’’ Thomas said. “We can get him stronger. He’s nowhere near his maximum strength.’’