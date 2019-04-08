Rays, Snell too much for White Sox, Rodon

All of the White Sox matter, of course, but some matter more than others. That’s just the way it goes for teams with slim hopes of being in a playoff picture.

When veteran right-hander Ivan Nova has a bad start as he did Sunday, the Sox rebuild is none the worse for wear.

When Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon walks five batters, gives up eight hits and can’t complete five innings, the powers that be orchestrating the Sox rebuild won’t rest as easy. Rodon, 26, has staff ace potential — his nine strikeouts against the Rays serves as a reminder — and is a big part of the team’s future plans.

In what looked like an intriguing matchup going in between Rodon and Rays Cy Young candidate Blake Snell, Rodon was too messy and never in it, facing eight batters in the Rays’ two-run first inning and two more in the Rays second while Snell was striking out 11 Sox and walking none in six innings of one-run ball. The Rays, after a long flight from San Francisco the night before and and short night of rest, scored a 5-1 victory Monday afternoon before a paid crowd of 11,734 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Carlos Rodon pitches in the second inning during the game Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The loss was the third in a row for the Sox (3-6), who haven’t won since their 10-8 win over the Mariners in their home opener Friday. The Rays improved to 8-3.

Rodon, who used a slider-heavy approach in his six strong innings of work against the Indians in his last start, needed 111 pitches to get through his 4 2/3 innings of work. He didn’t have his best fastball and he followed suit against the Rays with what worked against the Indians, throwing 40 sliders of first 77 pitches — through three innings. Piling up so many so early prevented Rodon from finishing the fifth, as Renteria pulled him after he threw a fastball past Willy Adames for strike three on his 111th pitch.

And so, like Lucas Giolito on Saturday, Rodon followed his best start with a dud — not the consistency the Sox are looking for from two of their young starters.

With Snell dealing, those four runs looked large. All the Sox got against him was Jose Rondon’s home run in the fifth. They threatened in the sixth when Leury Garcia, who has hit safely in all seven games he’s played in, led off with a double and shortstop Tim Anderson reached on a single off Snell’s glove. But Snell struck out the 3-4-5 batters in the Sox lineup — Jose Abreu, Welington Castillo and Yoan Moncada.

Carson Fulmer, recalled before the game, allowed a run in three innings of relief, and the Rays bullpen kept the Sox off the board.