Rayvonte Rice’s teammates — and coach — have to pick it up for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — If there’s one member of Illinois’ basketball program who has embodied player development during John Groce’s time as coach, it’s Rayvonte Rice. Over three seasons since transferring from Drake, Rice, a senior who sat out the 2012-13 campaign, has remade his body, refined his jump shot and — as one of the leading all-around players in the Big Ten — helped reinvigorate Groce’s program.

But Rice is, as Groce himself has pointed out often, as self-made and self-motivated as they come, a force of will and determination whose presence is as beneficial to his coaches as theirs is to him. Read more