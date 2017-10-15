RB Jordan Howard carries Bears in OT win; ‘I’m a load to handle’

BALTIMORE — On his 33rd carry Sunday, Jordan Howard took Eric Weddle for a ride.

Rather than tackle the Bears running back with about five-and-a-half minutes to play in overtime of an eventual 27-24 Bears win, the Ravens safety reached for the ball. Howard kept chopping his feet, and Weddle fell to the ground like a squirrel in those late-night bird-feeder ads.

Howard churned up the left sideline behind a block by Dion Sims and a bad angle by Patrick Omwuasor, and wasn’t pushed out of bounds until 53 yards later.

Seven plays — including a huge third-and-11 pass from Mitch Trubisky to Kendall Wright — later, the Bears kicked the game-winner.

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard rushes Sunday. (AP)

“All those runs, they wear a defense down,” said Howard, who galloped 36 times for 167 yards. “Like at the end of the game, they don’t really wanna tackle me too much, because I’m a load to handle.”

Howard said he couldn’t have done that as well last year, when, despite finishing second in the NFL in rushing, his conditioning wasn’t what it is now.

“I feel like I’m a lot better shape than I was last year,” he said. “So I was able to keep carrying the ball as much as they needed me to.”

And making up for a mistake at the end of regulation. With the Ravens out of timeouts and the Bears facing third down at their own 15, the road team was content to let the clock run out. The Bears handed to Howard, who strung out the run — and wound up out of bounds. It forced the Bears to punt, and Joe Flacco couldn’t get two plays off before the clock expired to force overtime.

“I almost cost us the game by leaving time on the clock,” Howard said. “In overtime, I had to make up for it.”

Fox said the Bears prepared for a grind-it-out game. They followed through, running 54 times for 231 yards.

“He ran like a warrior today,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “ His overtime run flipped the field for us …

“It didn’t surprise me, because we were playing in overtime, and everyone is tired, but he keeps going and going.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com