RB Jordan Howard on Bears: ‘I guarantee we get to the playoffs’

Jordan Howard thinks the Bears are going to the playoffs.

He promised as much on Monday’s “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network.

“The Bears are definitely going to have a winning season,” he said. “We’re going to get to the playoffs. So I guarantee we get to the playoffs.”

Players declaring their team will fare well — in February, no less — might not account for much. Alshon Jeffery said minutes after the Bears’ season ended last year that his team would go to the Super Bowl. That proved right — only once the receiver switched teams, joining the Eagles via fee agency.

Bears running back Jordan Howard said the team will make the playoffs next year. (AP)

Howard seems intrigued by the Bears’ new coaching staff. Earlier this month, he called former offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ offense bland.

“We were pretty vanilla,” Howard said then. “A lot of times people knew what we were doing. They would call (out) some of the plays. If it was a screen, they’d know when it was a screen. So the defense would be (yelling), like, ‘Screen’ and stuff.’ ‘… you’d be like, ‘Dang, they know what we’re running.’”