RB Jordan Howard says his goodbye to the Bears

The morning after he was dealt to the Eagles, running back Jordan Howard said goodbye to Chicago.

“Although it was brief, the past three years were truly an amazing experience,” he Tweeted. “A great city, fan base and team. I’d like to thank the entire organization for giving me the opportunity to launch my NFL career and make lifelong memories as a member of the storied Chicago Bears.”

Thursday night, the Bears dealt Howard for a 2020 sixth-round pick. It can improve to a fifth-rounder if Howard excels.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Howard is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He didn’t quite fit in coach Matt Nagy’s system, averaging 3.7 yards on 250 carries. In his rookie year under John Fox, he averaged 5.2 yards on just two more rushes.

The Bears figure to add another running back, likely in next year’s draft. The Bears don’t have a draft pick until Round 3 after trading for outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Anthony Miller in the past year.

Shortly after the trade, guard Kyle Long Tweeted a photo of he and Howard walking off the field arm-in-arm.

“I’m happy Jordan went from one good team to another — he deserves to win!” Long wrote. “Philly, you’re gonna love him.”