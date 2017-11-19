Re-introducing Tarik Cohen: Bears rookie makes an impact with tying TD

It’s almost like the Bears were publicly shamed into utilizing running back Tarik Cohen — a pretty good trick for an organization that generally doesn’t embarrass easily or respond to outside criticism.

Or maybe it was just a coincidence that after coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains were grilled by reporters and lambasted by fans and critics last week for turning their “biggest playmaker” into a virtual spectator, Cohen re-emerged as a weapon in the Bears’ developing, struggling offense.

Whatever the motivation, the Bears finally found a way to get the diminutive Cohen his elusive touches in a 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field after six games of withering impact. The 5-6, 179-pound rookie from North Carolina A&T had nine rushes for 44 yards, including a diving 15-yard touchdown that tied the game in the fourth quarter, and caught four passes for 15 yards.

That’s relatively modest production, but evidence that after opposing defenses responded to Cohen’s initial burst in the first three weeks of the season, the Bears were capable of responding back. The 13 touches were more than the eight Cohen had in the previous three games.

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen dives just inside the pylon for a 15-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 24-all tie with the Lions with 5:02 to play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Lions won, 27-24. (John Starks/Daily Herald via AP)

“It’s always exciting because this is the game we love to play,” Cohen said, “so when you you’re going to be on the field more with more opportunities to get in the end zone and make big plays, you’re always going to be excited.”

And even then, it wasn’t enough. Cohen was conspicuous by his absence in the offensive huddle on the Bears’ final drive with 1:31 to play in regulation — with the chance for a tying field goal or winning touchown. In fact, rookie tight end Adam Shaheen and running back Jordan Howard also were on the sidelines for the two-minute drill.

But while mystifying to some, it turns out that we’re the idiots.

“There are a lot of situations that a lot of people — including you all — don’t get,” Fox said. “In a two-minute situation, not everybody on the team knows all of that. We have Adam Shaheen … Mitchell Trubisky … Tarik Coheh — they are all playing in [the] eighth games in their NFL career, as rookies. They have a lot on their plate as it is and they can’t do everything.”

Cohen acknowledged it was frustrating to be on the sidelines, but wasn’t surprised or miffed. He still has a lot to learn, he said.

“Probably just the hurry-up plays at those positions,” Cohen said. “I know certain plays at those positions, but just to open up the whole playbook with me, I’d have to learn all of those plays.”

The utilization of Cohen still is a work-in-progress, but Sunday’s game was encouragin. Cohen’s 10-yard gain in the second quarter was his first double-digit run since a 36-yard run in overtime agianst the Steelers in Week 3. Since then he had averaged 2.3 yards per carry (31 rushes, 72 yards).

And his 15-yard touchdown was a well-conceived play to the left side in which had immediately had room to run and dived over a defender just inside the pylon for the tying touchdown with 5:02 to play.

“I feel like I had a 44-inch [vertical],” Cohen said. “It’s a play we’ve been working on for awhile now to get me in space with a one-on-one matchup. I just knew I had to either get to the pylone or if [the defender] was going to meeme me there first, I had to stop his feet. So I have him a hesitation move and just had to go over the top, stretch and get into the end zone.”

