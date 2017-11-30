Ready to rebound: rookie safety Eddie Jackson wants to set ‘new tone’

As alarming as quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s bad outing was against the Eagles, a more experienced Bears rookie arguably had a worse day.

Safety Eddie Jackson, the Bears’ fourth-round pick who has started every game this season, struck out by whiffing on three big Eagles plays.

Strike 1, First-and-10 from the Eagles’ 7 at 3:58 in the first quarter: Jackson took a bad angle and missed running back LeGarrette Blount, who broke off a 35-yard run. Fortunately for Jackson, safety Adrian Amos, linebacker Christian Jones and cornerback Prince Amukamara chased down Blount, and Amos forced a fumble.

Strike 2, First-and-10 from the Bears’ 15 at 10:59 in the second quarter: Jackson was caught flat-footed one-on-one against receiver Nelson Agholor after a quick pass to the left slot. Agholor raced by Jackson to the outside and then leapt over cornerback Kyle Fuller into the end zone.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson. (Getty Images)

Strike 3, First-and-20 from the Eagles’ 21 at 4:14 in the second quarter: Following a holding penalty on the Eagles, Jackson failed to tackle Blount in the open field. Blount jumped over Jackson at the 32-yard line and then rumbled through other Bears for 11 more yards to get the first down.

“I was very frustrated,” Jackson said when asked about his performance against the Eagles on Thursday. “I felt like I let the team down as well as myself.”

It could be argued that Jackson was due for it. He’s rough outing was in line with what the rest of the Bears’ rookie class is experiencing.

Trubisky is seven games into his development, and concerns about his footwork and other fundamentals emerging. Tight end Adam Shaheen and running back Tarik Cohen, meanwhile, have seen their playing time and usage fluctuate from week to week.

Jackson, though, was supposed to be the steady one because of his experiences at Alabama. His two return touchdowns in the Bears’ 17-3 win against the Panthers in Week 7 overshadowed the tackles he missed earlier in the season.

But that game was weeks ago.

It also was the Bears’ last victory.

Similar to Trubisky, Jackson said he’s never lost four consecutive games at any level before this year. And similar to Trubisky, he takes the Bears’ loses and his own mistakes to heart. Their goal as a rookie class is to spur change.

“Looking into the future, we got a great team,” Jackson said. “Everything has to start somewhere. Right now, we’re just starting at the bottom.

“I’m looking forward to finishing out this year strong and next year coming in and setting a new tone, setting a new standard.

“That’s one thing as a rookie class we wanted to do is set a new standard. Right now, we just got to get some years under our belts to do that.”

With injuries on defense, it’s become apparent that Jackson has much to learn and improve. His tackling was a pre-draft concern that reared its ugly head against the Eagles.

In the waning seconds of the second quarter, Jackson and Jones also failed to prevent Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery from catching an eight-yard touchdown between them.

“It wasn’t as good as [Jackson] had been playing,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “But I’m confident he’ll come back this week and play good.”

The Bears can only hope. They’re counting on Jackson to become a long-term fixture at safety.

“[Secondary coach Ed Donatell] sent me a quote; it said, ‘If I don’t win, I don’t lose; I just learn,’ ” Jackson said. “That’s something I’m going to stick by because you just learn from [mistakes]. You don’t let it happen again.

“We’re too good of a team, and I’m too good of a player. I feel like I am, at least. I just got to keep looking forward and keep on.”