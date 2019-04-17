A really big crappie from park district pond in Plainfield: Fish of the Week
Daniel Renkosiak caught a 18.25-inch, 2.9-pound crappie out of a Plainfield Park District pond.
“I’m impressed it came from a park district pond more than anything,” he emailed.
Yes, indeed.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).