Another really big gobbler for youth season and a good wait: Turkey of the Week

Matt Kopec, 17, a senior at Lemont High School, bagged his turkey in the second youth season in Knox County.

“Matt and I had the awesome opportunity of watching this bird for over 45 minutes as it strutted itself into the zone,” his dad Ron emailed.

For many of us, that is the best part of turkey hunting.

