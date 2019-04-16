Our Pledge To You

Another really big gobbler for youth season and a good wait: Turkey of the Week

Matt Kopec bagged a big gobbler in the youth season.
By Dale Bowman
Matt Kopec, 17, a senior at Lemont High School, bagged his turkey in the second youth season in Knox County.

“Matt and I had the awesome opportunity of watching this bird for over 45 minutes as it strutted itself into the zone,” his dad Ron emailed.

For many of us, that is the best part of turkey hunting.

TOTW, the celebration of turkey hunting stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays as warranted on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).

Full-size photo of Matt Kopec and his gobbler from youth season.
