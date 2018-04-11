Really big king for spring: Early big surprise for Fish of the Week

Capt. Ralph Steiger had a moment fit for a king on Monday.

While he and clients were following bait and casting a Northland Thumper jig and Northland Tackle Impulse grub for coho and brown trout on southern Lake Michigan, he latched into something special and big.

“It hit boat-side and only 15 feet of line was out,’’ Steiger said. “I thought I had a state-record brown. It had me around the boat five or six times. It was a helluva fight, I will say that. I wish I could do that every day.’’

When it was netted, he had the surprise of a big spring Chinook salmon, weighing 16 pounds, 11 ounces, caught shallow.

“I’ve only caught one other [king in spring] casting like that and it was 9 or 10 pounds,’’ Steiger said.

His king is one of several big ones in recent days on southern Lake Michigan.

