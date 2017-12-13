Really big McHenry County buck: Buck of the Week

Jason Heaver bagged the only deer he had a shot at all season in McHenry County.

“He was actually bedded 30 yards from me,’’ he emailed.

The 212-pound, 13-point buck was worth the wait in second firearm season.

The photo below of biologist Stefanie Fitzsimons provides some perspective on the size of the deer.

