Really big pike caught on Chicago lakefront: Fish of the Week before Christmas

Danny Taks Borgert stamped a special year in fishing the lakefront when he caught a 41-inch northern pike that weighed 18 pounds, 12 ounces on one of his hand-tied jigs Friday at Diversey Harbor.

‘‘I am still shaking in excitement and in awe of the size, the beauty and just plain WOW!’’ Borgert posted. ‘‘I love her white defining mark on top of her back near her head. This will make her easily identifiable if she is ever caught again. I got her back in the water quickly, and she swam away strong.’’

Adrian Medina was the first to give a heads up on this exclamation point to Chicago fishing in 2017.

