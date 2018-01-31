Really big pike from Des Plaines River, sign of the times: Fish of the Week

Paul Buck of Palatine pulled his biggest northern pike — 40 inches, 20 pounds — last Wednesday from the Des Plaines River.

‘‘I’ve been fishing the Des Plaines River two to three times a week for the last four years and in that time have seen this river and the fish grow tremendously,’’ he emailed.

