Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Emil Baumbach noted the horned grebe in breeding plumage is here now in small ponds and marshes.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: ‘‘Some idiots, before they left, started every piece of wood and old furniture on fire. So a couple of buddies ran down and put it out, bucket after bucket. I just don’t understand stupid mentality. Gives all the regular smelt fishermen a bad rap.’’ — sm
A: Walczak justly assessing why a few rogue smelt-netters at Montrose give all a bad name.
LAST WORD
‘‘My perspective, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.’’
Ed Mazur, assessing the growing number of inexperienced kayakers on the Chicago River, at the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting Thursday.
BIG NUMBER
10.63
Pounds of a saugeye surveyed in early April at Evergreen Lake. It would surpass the Illinois record by nearly a pound. Click here for more.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday: Capt. Doug Kloet on spring muskies, Walleyes Unlimited, 7 p.m., Gurnee American Legion, walleyesunlimitedusa.org.
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Turkey hunting: Through Wednesday, third season, south zone; through Thursday, second season, north zone; Thursday–May 2, fourth season, south; Friday-May 2, third season, north.
Through April 30: Deadline, first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits.
HUNTER SAFETY
April 26 and 28: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net. . . . Newark, (815) 210-4995.
May 4-5: Zion, hunterssafety@5starfirearms.com.
May 17 and 19: Woodstock, Mchenryilhs@gmail.com
May 19-20: Custer Park, smittythepainter@yahoo.com
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Ron Dziagwa, ltc_swimpilot@hotmail.com.
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Thursday: National area chapter dinner, Concorde Banquet Hall, Lake Zurich. Click here or contact Bill Johns, (847) 638-8347; Dan Peterson, (847) 421-0298; or Dennis Wooten, (630) 564-5563.
Thursday: Downtown Chicago dinner, University Club. Click here or contact Steve Wierema, (630) 209-0439; Bob Wierema, (630) 729-4566; or Crystal Curfman, (312) 933-1606.
SHOWTIME
Tuesday-Saturday: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles
Saturday: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, LaGrange American Legion,
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
