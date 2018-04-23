DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘Some idiots, before they left, started every piece of wood and old furniture on fire. So a couple of buddies ran down and put it out, bucket after bucket. I just don’t understand stupid mentality. Gives all the regular smelt fishermen a bad rap.’’ — sm

A: Walczak justly assessing why a few rogue smelt-netters at Montrose give all a bad name.

LAST WORD

‘‘My perspective, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.’’

Ed Mazur, assessing the growing number of inexperienced kayakers on the Chicago River, at the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting Thursday.

BIG NUMBER

10.63

Pounds of a saugeye surveyed in early April at Evergreen Lake. It would surpass the Illinois record by nearly a pound. Click here for more.