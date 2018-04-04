Really big surprise of first muskie, caught walleye fishing: Fish of the Week

Cade Zarnowski made his first muskie extra-special. The 32-incher came while he fished for walleye with a 1/4-ounce jig and a 3-inch chartreuse Power Grub on March 26 on the Wisconsin River.

His dad Bob wasn’t kidding when he noted, “The kid eats sleeps and drinks fishing.’’

Cade, 18, attends Downers Grove North. The video of his catch on YouTube, where Cade, who hopes to build a career in the business, has a loyal following.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).