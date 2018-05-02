Really big walleye of a lifetime: One to remember and earn Fish of the Week

Let’s put winter to rest with the 32¼-inch walleye Dan Blaszinski caught and released April 6 on the Fox River in De Pere, Wisconsin.

Blaszinski, a member of the Arlington Anglers, didn’t bring his boat because of the cold and instead fished with guide Bret Alexander. They boated 60 fish the first day and 40 the second, all on a jig and minnow.

