A really big walleye on school break: Now that’s a Fish of the Week

Jakob Kintzele with a big walleye caught on holiday break from Princeton University. Provided

A really big walleye made the holiday break for Jakob Kintzele extra special. The Princeton University freshman caught it Dec. 21 at Michigan City, Ind. on an orange/gold K.O. Wobbler.

“It was awesome to watch and barely fit into our net,” proud grandfather Tom Anderson emailed.

He added, “The DNR saw the catch and invited us into their building for measurments.”

The statistics were 31 1/4 inches long with a girth of 17 3/4 inches and a weight of 11.88 pounds.

