Really nice catch on ice by a young fisherman: Fish of the Week

Bobby Litwicki doubled up on President’s Day weekend on Lake Como in southern Wisconsin. The Lockport 17-year-old first caught a 4 1/2-pound largemouth bass, then a catfish while fishing tip-ups with shiners.

“Trying to get the next generation ice fishing,’’ his dad Bob emailed. “I think he’s hooked!!’’

Probably got that right.

And so much for thinking ice-fishing FOTW might be done.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).