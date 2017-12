Really nice muskie from the Fox River: Fish of the Week

Matthew C. Farrell caught this 42-inch muskie Saturday at the Montgomery dam on the Fox River. His dad, Matt, messaged that it was caught on a No. 14 Rapala jerkbait.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).