Really nice walleye from the Chain O’Lakes: Fish of the Week

Justen Engelking with his personal-best walleye, caught night fishing the Chain O'Lakes. Provided

Justen Engelking caught his personal best walleye last week on the Chain O’Lakes. The 30-inch walleye with a girth of 17.5 inches weighed 10.4 pounds.

The Ingleside man was jigging an 1/8th-ounce green/chartreuse jighead in 10 feet of water around 10 p.m.

“I mainly only fish walleye, so one that big is a true trophy,” he messaged. “Best part is that she was released.”

