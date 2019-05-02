Our Pledge To You

05/02/2019, 06:07am

Really young boy, 7, bags his first turkey: Turkey of the Week

Tucker Stobaugh, 7, earns Turkey of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
@BowmanOutside | email

Tucker Stobaugh made his first youth turkey season a good one. The 7-year-old from Channahon bagged this bird on a public-land hunt at Iroquois County State Wildlife Area, his proud dad Eric messaged.

TOTW, the celebration of turkey hunting stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays as warranted on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).

Another view of Tucker Stobaugh in the field with decoys.
Dale Bowman

