Rebuild doesn’t mean losses in Fred Hoiberg’s book, as Bulls win yet again

Fred Hoiberg still isn’t sure if everyone fully gets it.

There’s a good portion of the Bulls fan base that knows the team is in a rebuild, but thinks that automatically has to equate to losses.

The coach once again did his best to try and explain how wrong they are.

“I’ve said this before,’’ Hoiberg said. “That you have to learn how to win. That is part of the process is finding a way to go out and close out games. We’re obviously looking for the players that are on this roster right now that fit long-term and with that comes who can help close games. It is an important part of it, going out there and hopefully putting yourself in position and then seeing if you have that guy.’’

Make that guys.

As the last few weeks have shown Hoiberg and his staff, they can also close out games by committee.

The latest one came Wednesday night, as the Bulls held off the New York Knicks 92-87 for their ninth win over their last 11 games.

And while it wasn’t pretty down the stretch, it was still good enough to help the Bulls improve to 12-22 on the season.

“Obviously Kris [Dunn] has really relished that role, and has played some of his best basketball down the stretch,’’ Hoiberg said. “Lauri [Markkanen] has shown no fear, even on poor shooting nights, to step up and make big ones when it matters most.

“That’s a big part of it. The effort, if you play hard to give yourself a chance, and then again, who are going to be the players that fit with this long-term.’’

Dunn and Markkanen are definitely a good starting point.

With the game tied 86-86 and both teams blowing opportunity after opportunity, it was Dunn connecting to Markkanen down the court for the go-ahead dunk with 39.2 seconds left. The Bulls defense held the Knicks yet again, but David Nwaba missed both free throws once again giving New York (17-17) life.

When Jarrett Jack split his free throws, the Knicks kept the foul game going, this time putting Dunn at the line with 7.8 seconds left.

Yes, the same Dunn who was 0-for-5 from the field in the fourth quarter and didn’t even look close to getting on track with his shot.

As he’s shown the last month, the second-year guard rarely blinks in the clutch, however, hitting both.

“My team has a lot of confidence in me,’’ Dunn said of his continued late-game heroics. “The coaching staff does too. When the shots not going in you can’t hang your head. You gotta keep out there grinding each and every possession, try and do it on the defensive end. Try and get stops, try and get rebounds, try and do something. When your time comes up then try and make the shot.’’

New York went for the tie on a wild Enes Kanter three-point attempt, and Justin Holiday put the game on ice with his two free throws.

Not bad for a team that was once down 15 points in the second quarter. Hoiberg credited the defense.

“We’ve done a really good job with our composure,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re hanging in there through tough times.’’

Something they didn’t do in the 3-20 start to the season.

“We joke about it all the time,’’ Dunn said when asked about the start of the season to where they are now. “We’re just trying to change it around. It’s a credit to the team.’’