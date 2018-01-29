Red fox on ice, bald eagles in Chicago, deer harvest: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Chicagoan Mark Ross sent this graphic shot of a red fox on the frozen Illinois River on New Year's Day at Starved Rock.

Q: ‘‘Thought you might be interested in an eagle sighting I had Monday afternoon on the Northwest Side [Jefferson Park] of Chicago. I thought it was a large hawk until it flew right over the house. Sure enough, it had a white head and tail feathers. I’ve seen them in northern Minnesota before and along the Fox River, but never right in the city proper. Was wondering if any of your readers may have had a similar experience.’’ — Dave Cygnar

A: Yes, this winter has been particularly notable for eagles in Chicago. Cool all the same.

147,535 Number of deer harvested in all Illinois seasons in 2017-18, the third-lowest total since 1999. LAST WORD ‘‘Turkeys have been spotted from roadsides and deer have been loitering in active timber harvests, chewing on fresh buds. Along with continuing reports of snowy owls, large numbers of bald eagles have been spotted and a variety of woodpeckers can be seen digging into trees. Tracks and animal signs are particularly visible and abundant currently.’’ — Another well-crafted scene from the the weekly Wisconsin DNR Outdoors Report on Thursday WILD TIMES

Thursday: Guide Bill Heim on ‘‘Clear Water and Nighttime Muskie on Lake Geneva and Delavan,’’ Midwest Musky Club, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, midwestmuskyclub.com.

Wednesday: Forum on the 2018 Farm Bill, co-hosted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, 4:30 p.m., Champaign, ilcf.org.

Wednesday: Central zone Canada goose season ends

Feb. 6, 8, 13, 15: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, Class No. 171012-01.

Feb. 17-18: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com

