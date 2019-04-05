Red-hot Moncada carries White Sox to victory in home opener

Early on, this had all the makings of a fine home-opening day festival for the White Sox. A gift-wrapped three-run first featuring another special Yoan Moncada moment, followed by a three-run second.

When the Mariners roared back to erase a five-run deficit and take the lead, it had all the makings of a none-too-fine setback. But Moncada, the Sox’ man of the hour and the man of this young season to date, would not be denied.

Coming through with the bases loaded a second time, Moncada singled sharply to center to score the tying and go-ahead runs in a three-run seventh, and Tim Anderson added a homer in the eighth as the Sox held on for a 10-8 victory before 32,723 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, the Sox’ best starter in 2018, on the mound, the table was set for a less dramatic win over the red-hot Mariners (7-2). But Lopez didn’t have it, the Mariners didn’t lay down, and the Sox needed clean relief work from Ryan Burr, Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome to preserve a win that evened their record to 3-3.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 05: Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox hits a two run double in the 1st inning against the Seattle Mariners during the season home opening game at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lopez served up home runs to Domingo Santana, Daniel Vogelbach and Ron Healy, Healy’s blast tying the game at 6 on his 93rd pitch after manager Rick Renteria went to the mound for a visit. Four batters later, against lefty Jace Fry, Mitch Haniger homered beyond center fielder Adam Engel’s outstretched glove above the center field wall to give the Mariners an 8-6 lead.

Back to the first. Three errors by Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham, two on one play, and an Anderson single loaded the bases for Moncada against lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Batting right-handed, Moncada came within inches of a grand slam but settled for a two-run double after center fielder Mallex Smith leaped and brought the ball back onto the field.

Moncada is batting .458 with 10 RBI. Three walks by Mariners lefty Cory Gearrin and a hit by pitch preceded Moncada’s single in the seventh.

In the second, Engel doubled, Leury Garcia reached on a bunt single, Anderson drove in two runs with a single and Abreu singled to load the bases with no outs. But Welington Castillo, batting fourth, rapped into a double play, allowing the Sox’ sixth run to score but effectively killing the inning.

Still, the Sox led 6-1, a lead Lopez (five-plus innings, six hits, six runs, four walks, five strikeouts) couldn’t protect.

But the bullpen after Fry was better. Herrera got an assist from second baseman Yolmer Sanchez in the eighth, when he threw across the infield to get Vogelbach advancing to third from second on a ground ball.

Colome, facing the team he pitched for last season, pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.