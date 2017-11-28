Red-hot Predators cool off Blackhawks in tight division battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhawks’ recent hot streak hasn’t exactly come against a bunch of creampuffs. They beat the defending champion Penguins on the road, took the league-leading Lightning to overtime, throttled the red-hot Rangers.

But ever since that humbling four-game sweep last April, there’s really only one team that serves as a measuring stick for the Hawks, and how far they’ve come (or haven’t) since last spring: The Nashville Predators.

“We’ve been better,” Joel Quenneville said before Tuesday’s game at Bridgestone Arena. “Our starts have been excellent [at] managing the puck, the ‘D’ being involved in our attack and the speed and the pace of our game is what we’re looking to do — against some really good teams in tough buildings. That was a great test for us. But this will be the best test we have, against this team, knowing we weren’t very good against them last year. We expect a tougher one here. This is where every shift is important, not just the start.”

The Hawks did indeed get another good start, their seventh straight strong first period. But despite a game effort and a solid showing by backup goaltender Anton Forsberg, the Predators — faster, deeper, stronger — seized control of the game in the second period and held on for a taut 3-2 victory. The Predators are now 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. The Hawks had been 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Viktor Arvidsson beats Blackhawks defenseman Jan Rutta to the puck in the second period Tuesday night. (AP Photo)

The Predators took a 1-0 lead at 3:16 of the first period when Filip Forsberg beat Anton Forsberg — Quenneville opted to use Corey Crawford at home against the injury-ravaged Ducks rather than on the road against the division foe — by following his own shot. Nashville’s top line of Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson was dominant all night, toying with the Hawks’ fourth line at times.

But Tommy Wingels tied it up less than two minutes later after Alex DeBrincat, fresh off his hat trick Monday night, found him with a terrific centering pass from the corner.

The Hawks, who outshot the Predators 14-7 in the first, had their chances to take the lead, but Pekka Rinne robbed Patrick Kane on back-to-back chances at either corner of the crease, and the Hawks squandered a 3-on-1 opportunity when Richard Panik leisurely took the puck out wide, failing to generate a shot, let alone a scoring chance.

Nashville completely took over the game in the second, firing 11 of the first 13 shots on goal and taking a 2-1 lead when Matt Irwin’s shot from the point went in off Austin Watson. Quenneville challenged for goaltender interference, as Watson caught a piece of Anton Forsberg’s stick as he made his way through the crease. But it was ruled “incidental contact” and the goal stood.

Roman Josi made it 3-1 with a power-play goal — his blast from the point ticked off Brent Seabrook’s stick — after Kane cross-checked Kevin Fiala in the face. The high-powered Predators has scored a power-play goal in all 11 home games this season.

Lance Bouma brought the Hawks back within a goal at 9:38, banging in a shot after some nice work by John Hayden below the goal line, but that’s as close as the Hawks got. Their best chance to tie came shorthanded, when Nick Schmaltz picked P.K. Subban’s pocket and raced in on a breakaway, but Rinne made the stop to preserve the Predators’ one-goal lead. A power play in the final minutes yielded nothing, and Rinne made one last great stop on a Wingels backhander in the final minute.

