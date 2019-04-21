Red-hot White Sox prospect Luis Robert sidelined with sore hand

DETROIT — Outfield prospect Luis Robert’s steamroll through the Carolina League with the White Sox’ advanced Class A affiliate at Winston-Salem has been temporarily stalled with soreness in his left hand.

Robert is putting up phenomenal numbers for the Dash, hitting .475/.530/.915 with six homers, three triples, four doubles and 18 RBI in 14 games. After going 1-for-2 Friday at Potomac, he was removed from the game for precautionary reasons with a contusion and is day-to-day. There was no incident in that game causing the soreness.

Ranked No. 4 among Sox prospects and 39th overall my MLB Pipeline, the 21-year-old’s playing time has been limited by various injuries since he was signed out of Cuba in May 2017, including one to his left thumb during spring training. He went on the Wintson-Salem DL twice last season with a sprained left thumb and was limited to 50 minor league games between the Arizona league and two Class A levels.

A promotion to Class AA Birmingham is coming — seemingly sooner rather than later at the rate Robert has performed — although it’s unknown if the thumb will affect the timing on that.

White Sox prospect Luis Robert. Photo For the Sun-Times by John Antonoff.

*In other top prospect news, right-hander Zack Burdi and outfielder Luis Basabe are joining low Class A Kannapolis Monday. Basabe broke a hamate bone during spring training and Burdi is bouncing back from Tommy John surgery. Burdi, a first-round draft pick in 2016, pitched in seven games in the Arizona Rookie League and five in the Arizona Fall League. He was not invited to major league camp, and then was slowed by a lat strain early in spring training. Giolito on mend Lucas Giolito has played catch every day since straining his left hamstring in a game against the Royals Wednesday, “doesn’t really feel much of anything” and remains hopeful of missing only one start, but that seems optimistic knowing the Sox won’t rush him back into the starting rotation. “With a hamstring they’d rather take a little time and get it back to 100 percent and not have to worry about it rather than rush it back and it can turn into something way worse,” Giolito said Sunday. “Just being patient with it.”