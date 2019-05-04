Red Sox batter Manny Banuelos, White Sox

Like any team, the White Sox entered the 2019 season hoping their starters would consistently eat innings and save the bullpen.

That hasn’t happened. And thanks to a nightmarish third inning, it definitely didn’t happen for Manny Banuelos in Saturday’s 15-2 loss to Boston.

After retiring the first eight Red Sox hitters, Banuelos ran into trouble with two outs in the third. Big trouble.

Boston scored nine times and had 10 straight hits during the inning. Xander Bogaerts and Michael Chavis had back-to-back home runs, and Eduardo Nunez hit a two-run homer of his own. Banuelos’ night ended when he gave up Christian Vazquez’s second hit of the inning.

White Sox starting pitcher Manny Banuelos, right, talks with catcher James McCann during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Carson Fulmer replaced Banuelos and walked Andrew Benintendi before getting Mookie Betts to fly out to right, wrapping up an inning when Boston sent 14 hitters to the plate. Every Red Sox hitter had at least one hit and scored at least once during the inning.

Fulmer also struggled, as he was charged with three earned runs in one-third of an inning. In the fourth, the first six Boston hitters reached as part of a five-run inning.

Before the game, manager Rick Renteria said he was looking for some length from Banuelos. After beginning the season as a reliever, Banuelos had been a pleasant surprise over his first two starts, giving up two runs in 9 2/3 innings.

“I just need him to be as efficient as possible and hopefully eat up some innings, minimize the damage on the other side as best as he possibly can,” Renteria said. “Hopefully, that will give us a little bit more time to… a little bit more space to get some of our guys some more room to breathe.”

The Sox haven’t had that luxury.

Entering the game against Boston, Sox starters were 8-12 with a 6.40 ERA. They had only thrown 149.0 innings, averaging just 4.97 frames per start. Injuries for Carlos Rodon and Lucas Giolito have been an issue, and the experiment with journeyman Ervin Santana didn’t work. Fellow veteran Ivan Nova has an 8.33 ERA after being brought in to stabilize a staff that needed a steady and reliable arm.

In all, Renteria and the Sox haven’t gotten what they were hoping for from the rotation.

“The best-laid plans always seem to have little glitches,” Renteria said. “You have to hope for the best (but) prepare for the worst. I think that none of our guys are going out there to try to shorten what they’re capable of doing.”

Because of the Sox rotation’s struggle to eat innings, the bullpen has been challenged. The group actually had been decent, putting together a 3.81 ERA before the woes against Boston.

“Truthfully, we’ve tried to keep all the games as respectable as possible throughout this whole month in any way, shape or form,” Renteria said. “Guys have had to rise to the occasion. A lot of guys in the bullpen have had to rise to the occasion to kind of help us out, and they have. I think they’ve kept us there.”

But despite the struggles, Renteria was staying positive.

“I’ve got to give (the bullpen) a lot of credit in the world, and again also, kind of pat my starting pitchers on the back and say ‘it’s going to get better. You guys are working very hard,’” Renteria said. They know what they’ve got to do, and better days are ahead.”

Jose Abreu’s eighth-inning homer was the 153rd of his career, moving him past Carlos Lee for ninth in team history. Bill Melton (154) is eighth.