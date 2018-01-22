Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Emil Baumbach emailed that “it appears to be an irruption year for common redpolls in the Chicago area. These noisy flying darts have been seen at feeders and feasting on birch catkins throughout our area.’’ This male was photographed at the Chicago Botanic Garden on Jan. 14.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email
BIG NUMBER
688: Turkeys harvested in Illinois’ fall archery turkey season; which compares to 506 harvested in 2016-17.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Message: “Like to sell two complete deer pin collections. With over 100 extra pins dating back 30 years.’’ Chris Cammack
A: I find that remarkable, even more so because I am not a collector by nature. Find him on Facebook or contact me, if interested.
LAST WORD
“These are typical numbers for us.’’
Steve Silic, fisheries biologist for the Forest Preserves of Cook County, on the more than 300,000 fish (eight species) stocked in 23 FPCC lakes in 2017.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday: Mark O’Neill, Fox Valley Anglers, The Tap House, St. Charles, 7 p.m, click here for info
SHOWTIME
(Click here for the complete list of shows)
Thursday-next Sunday: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center, click here for info
Friday-next Sunday: The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington, click here for into
CLINIC
Saturday-Sunday: Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Clinic with Capt. Dan Keating, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, (847) 395-5730; register at (847) 395-5730 or bluehorizonsportfishing@gmail
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
Feb. 6, 8, 13, 15: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, Class No. 171012-01.
Feb. 17-18: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)