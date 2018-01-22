Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

Emil Baumbach emailed that “it appears to be an irruption year for common redpolls in the Chicago area. These noisy flying darts have been seen at feeders and feasting on birch catkins throughout our area.’’ This male was photographed at the Chicago Botanic Garden on Jan. 14.

BIG NUMBER

688: Turkeys harvested in Illinois’ fall archery turkey season; which compares to 506 harvested in 2016-17.