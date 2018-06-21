Reds beat Cubs, Kyle Hendricks on walks, slam in big sixth inning

CINCINNATI – For the third time in 10 days, the Cubs woke up Thursday with the best record in the National League.

And for the third time in that stretch they’re back in second place the next morning.

It’s been that kind of June for the Cubs as they jockey with the Brewers at the top of the NL Central, during a taxing part of the schedule, with a dinged-up pitching staff and a fired-up fan base driven to social-media mood swings and angst.

Emphasis on June.

Anthony Rizzo not pleased by called third strike with the bases loaded to end the Cubs' seventh inning Thursday.

“It happens, man,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after a six-run sixth inning by the Reds sent the Cubs to a 6-2 loss in the opener of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

“We just had an emotionally tough series,” he said of the home series win against the Dodgers. “And then we come down here. Just give us a day. We’ll be back tomorrow.”

The Cubs still have won 16 of their last 24 games and seven of their last eight series to reach the point of flashing in and out of first place since the first week of June.

Maddon attributed a lot of the so-called angst to the nature of Chicago sports and the fan base.

“I kind of like it, I really do,” he said. “There’s a certain level of entertainment value to it. I’ve always liked when a fan base gets into it, and our fan base gets into it.

“You’re always going to have a lot of bandwagon riders. But there’s this core group here that’s very, very loyal. Our fans need to be entertained. And if you want to keep riding that emotional roller coaster, go ahead. And if you choose not to that’s [fine].

“It’s like investing in the long term as opposed to watching the [stock] quotes every day. That’ll drive you nuts.”

The market opened high Thursday with starter Kyle Hendricks, but closed down – when he uncharacteristically walked three in the disastrous sixth, the leadoff man on four pitches, and then two with two out, including Eugenio Suarez to force home a run.

“That’s not me, giving up walks like that,” said Hendricks, who had gone 21 starts without giving up four walks before surrendering four in each of his last two as he searches for answers mechanically.

Suarez was his last batter. At which point, left-handed rookie Randy Rosario – who had performed as well as anyone in the bullpen in 12 appearances this year – gave up a grand slam to his first batter, Jesse Winker, then three consecutive singles for another run.

“Sometimes we make mistakes, and then something bad [happens]. It’s baseball,” he said. “I think I’m going to learn from this, and then everything’s [going to be] good.”

Said Hendricks (5-7): “He’s been awesome for us all year. I put him in a tough spot. He can’t get every guy.”

By the time a 2-0 lead was turned on its head in the sixth, Cubs’ stock was tanking again on the Twitter market.

It wasn’t the way the Cubs mapped out the start of an eight-game road trip that finishes on the West Coast against the Dodgers. Especially as they continue to weather the storms from both the heavens and from injuries to key pitchers.

That includes closer Brandon Morrow (back) and setup ace Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder). And veteran lefty Brian Duensing doesn’t return from bereavement leave until possibly Friday.

“It’s a juggling act, no question,” Maddon said.

But it’s also still June. And the Cubs are in far better position than they were a year ago, when they were 37-35 through 72 games – five games worse than now and on their way to a 6-10 stumble from there into the All-Star break.

The Cubs lead the National League in team ERA (3.13), batting average (.259) and run differential (plus-95) and lead the majors in on-base percentage (.341) and in fielding, according to several metrics.

“I like where we are right now as opposed to last year at this time,” Maddon said.