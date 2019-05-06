Swarm of bees delays MLB game for 2nd time this season

There are some circumstances in which a big league game cannot be played, whether it’s snow, lightning or your usual summer showers putting a damper on things. You know what else makes it hard to play baseball? Bees. Lots and lots of bees.

An afternoon game between the Reds and Giants was delayed nearly 20 minutes on Monday after a swarm of bees took over the field at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The bees eventually moved across the field and into the stands, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, causing fans to retreat toward the top levels of the upper deck and lower concourse.

The team had to bring on a grounds crew worker with insect repellant to help shoo away the bees. Reds infielder Derek Dietrich also “helped” get in on the action:

We are currently in a bee delay at GABP. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lOmvC2X7tz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2019

After the delay of 18 minutes, the game began entirely free of swarms of sting-wielding insects.

This is the second time this year that an MLB game has been delayed due to bees. A matchup between the Angels and Rangers was delayed on April 7 after bees swarmed the bullpen at Angel Stadium. By all indications, it appears the war between bees and baseball is only beginning. Shall the greater side come away victorious.