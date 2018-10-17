Reid Duke, the first Golden Knights player, looking for fast start with Wolves

Reid Duke was signed by the Vegas Golden Knights with a lot of fanfare. On March 6, 2017, he became the first player in franchise history when he signed a three-year entry-level deal.

But any realistic hopes of playing in Vegas during the Golden Knights’ inaugural season were shattered when Duke underwent left shoulder surgery in October of last year to repair an injury he suffered during rookie camp a couple weeks earlier. He returned in March to play 14 regular-season games and twice in the playoffs for the Wolves, but the abridged campaign wasn’t how Duke envisioned beginning his professional career.

He did, however, take positives from the experience. Stationed in Nevada while he recovered, Duke watched “a lot of hockey” in games and practices and saw firsthand how fast the Golden Knights play, while witnessing the implementation of coach Gerard Gallant’s system that brought the team to the brink of a Stanley Cup.

“It was difficult at the beginning. After signing I wanted to do everything I could to give myself the best opportunity come fall,” Duke said. “To start off with an injury like that, it was pretty disheartening. But it was kind of a blessing in disguise I feel because I got the opportunity to be in Vegas for the rehab and got the chance to watch the big club and just learn a lot from them and be around the guys.”

The Wolves' Reid Duke prepares for a faceoff during a game earlier this season in Rosemont. | Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

This season, the 22-year-old forward is using those lessons for the Wolves. In four games, Duke has three goals and an assist to help the Wolves to a 4-0 start, and is thriving in a system that closely mirrors what the Golden Knights are using.

“After learning that last year that was one of my biggest focuses this past offseason, just to get that extra step and that quickness,” Duke said. “After watching (Vegas) play I knew I needed to add that aspect of my game, or at least improve on it.”

Playing fast would help Duke stand out on what looks like a talented Wolves team. It would also assist him in the eyes of a Golden Knights organization that has higher expectations earlier that most would have imagined.

“Everybody’s pushing to get to that next level in Vegas; that’s where we all want to be,” Duke said. “If I just keep applying everything that I’ve learned, I think that I’m going to get my opportunities, and just do the best that I can down here and hopefully I’ll be called up. That’s the main goal in the end.”