Remembering the big bass of the summer: Earning a delayed Fish of the Week

Kyle Svachula with his big bass of the summer on Lake Delavan. Provided

Kyle Svachula sent photos of the year that was on Delavan Lake.

The young man from Niles and a member of the Notre Dame College Prep bass fishing team, which made state last year, messaged, “Since the season is over, I wanted to send these in to you.”

What a classic line from an angler.

“June 5, 6 were my best nights on Delavan, tons of bass and northerns,” he messaged. “I caught my biggest bass of the season at 5.3 [pounds], then broke it the next day at 6.5 [photo]. The rest of the summer I went out looking for some more. I got some 4 and 5s, but never that 6.”

The eternal quest of fishing.

