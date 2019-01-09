Kyle Svachula sent photos of the year that was on Delavan Lake.
The young man from Niles and a member of the Notre Dame College Prep bass fishing team, which made state last year, messaged, “Since the season is over, I wanted to send these in to you.”
What a classic line from an angler.
“June 5, 6 were my best nights on Delavan, tons of bass and northerns,” he messaged. “I caught my biggest bass of the season at 5.3 [pounds], then broke it the next day at 6.5 [photo]. The rest of the summer I went out looking for some more. I got some 4 and 5s, but never that 6.”
The eternal quest of fishing.
