Rendon error opens door for Cubs in Game 1 victory

WASHINGTON – Stephen Strasburg was unhittable through five innings when Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s words began to wax prophetic.

“Let’s see how we do next time through [the batting order],’’ Maddon told TBS dugout reporter Sam Ryan during the fourth inning.

The third time through — with the help of Nats third baseman Anthony Rendon’s crucial error on a Javy Baez chopper down the line — produced a pair of runs, the first one coming on the Cubs’ first hit, Kris Bryant’s RBI single to right. Bryant was safe on a close play advancing to second on Anthony Rizzo’s single in front of right fielder Bryce Harper, and the Cubs had broken a scoreless duel between Strasburg and Kyle Hendricks in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park.

The Cubs went on to a 3-0 victory.

Stephen Strasburg throws against the Cubs in the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ORG XMIT: NAT222

All of the game-changing damage was set up by Rendon’s miscue. Strasburg, who had 26 swings and misses against the Cubs in a start in June, came out looking almost unhittable this time, tying a franchise postseason record with eight strikeouts by the fifth. Strasburg (three hits allowed, no earned runs, 10 strikeouts) set the tone throwing eight pitches in the first inning — seven for strikes — and fanning Bryant and Rizzo. One of his first pitches was a 97.7 mph fastball past Rizzo, but his curveball was excellent, as usual, and the changeup downright dirty.

“What I’m seeing is a guy with a lot of confidence and poise,’’ Nationals manager Dusty Baker said during his dugout interview during the fourth inning. “He can get anything he wants over the plate. He’s really got it going on right now.’’

The usually surehanded Rendon hadn’t made an error since July 22. Whether poise, concentration or simple human error was an issue for Rendon wasn’t immediately known. Strasburg had the arsenal – he had 10 strikeouts through seven innings — to get past it, but could not get past Bryant and then Rizzo in the clutch.

“Stras threw a great game,” Baker said. “Anthony, never seen him do that, and it led to a two-out hit and they had three two-strike, two-out hits. They got clutch hits and the team that gets the most two-out RBI hits usually wins in the playoffs.”

Rendon’s error, meanwhile, was set up to go down as an unsightly blot on Nats history. It was a fairly routine high chopper by Baez, called fair by third base unpire Laz Diaz. When Rendon gathered the ball down to grip and throw, it squirted out of his glove.

Hendricks bunted Baez to second, and after Strasburg retired Ben Zobrist on a fly ball to center, Bryant and Rizzo made the error hurt. Both runs were unearned.

Who knows how Strasburg would have fared with a clean start to the sixth. He quite likely would have retired Hendricks and Zobrist and taken a no-hitter into the seventh. He threw 32 of 44 pitches for strikes during the first four innings, and when Willson Contreras finally broke through with hard Cubs contact, whizzing a liner past Strasburg’s head, second baseman Daniel Murphy was well-positioned behind the bag to make a backhand stop and retire him for the third out of the fourth.

Strasburg finished with seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking one.

The Cubs took a 3-0 lead on Rizzo’s RBI double in the eighth against right-hander Ryan Madson.

This was Strasburg’s second postseason start, easily his best, and his first since he signed a seven-year contract extension last May. He missed the 2012 postseason despite making the All-Star team that year, because the Nats had vowed to shut him down in the aftermath of Tommy John Surgery. They stood by their word.

Strasburg’s other postseason start was in 2014, when the Nationals lost to the World Series champion Giants. He gave up runs (one earned) on eight hits over five innings. In 2016, he was shut down for much of the second half because of a partially torn pronator tendon.

Strasburg was back in All-Star form this season, and the Nats had to like their chances with him on the mound knowing they were 52-13 in games he started since his career began in 2010.

The Nationals turn to left-hander Gio Gonzalez in Game 2.

Gonzalez, a first-round draft choice (38th overall) of the White Sox in 2004 whom the Sox traded twice, once as the player to be named in the deal that sent Aaron Rowand to the Phillies for Jim Thome in 2005 and again in 2008 to the Athletics for Nick Swisher (in between the Sox traded Freddy Garcia to the Phils for Gavin Floyd and Gonzalez in 2006).

Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA over 31 starts and 201 innings) hasn’t pitched at his best of late, allowing 16 runs over his last four starts covering 21 1/3 innings.

Follow me on Twitter

@CST_soxvan.

Email: dvanschouwen@suntimes.com