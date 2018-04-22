Renteria: Danny Farquhar still stable but critical

Before Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said reliever Danny Farquhar is stable but still in critical condition.

Farquhar, 31, collapsed during the sixth inning of Friday’s game due to a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. On Saturday, the team said Farquhar was stable but in critical condition.

“He’s alive, he’s got a chance, and that’s what I’m hanging on to,” Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said Saturday. “And prayers are more necessary than talk.”

Sox starter James Shields said “it crushes us in this clubhouse.”

The jersey of Danny Farquhar is hung on the fence of the bullpen during the first inning of Saturday's game. | Getty Images

“And nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens, you know?” he said.