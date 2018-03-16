Renteria likes Moncada, Avi at top of White Sox lineup

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox manager Rick Renteria suggested the 1-2 combination of Yoan Moncada and Avisail Garcia at the top of his lineup against the Cubs Friday is one you might see for a while.

Renteria was batting Tim Anderson second early in spring training, a spot the free-swinging shortstop prefers, but Renteria said he now prefers Anderson lower in the order where more RBI opportunities exist, he said. Anderson batted .257 in his first full season in 2017 with a low .276 on-base percentage thanks in large part to only 13 walks.

Garcia batted .330 with a .380 OBP in his All-Star season. Moncada, who takes more pitches and draws more walks than Anderson, produced a .231/.338/.412 hitting line in 54 games last season.

Renteria said having Anderson lower in the order allows him to be himself.

Tim Anderson bats during a baseball spring exhibition game against the Dodgers, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

“I don’t want to change who he is,” Renteria said.

“Timmy puts the bat on the ball a lot and when he does it’s a positive outcome. Not putting him in a situation where we’re worrying about him getting on, as opposed to if guys are on base we know his ball in play is high and he’s driving in a few more runs. And if he clears the bases here’s another guy who can run on the bottom of the order and start it back up again. Give more guys on the top of the order another opportunity to generate runs.”

Garcia batted fourth (71) or fifth (40) in most of his games last season. He batted second only twice, going 1-for-7 with two walks.

With Anderson batting seventh, the Sox Cactus League game lineup against the Cubs and right-hander Yu Darvish had an opening day feel:

Moncada 2B, Garcia RF, Abreu 1B, Davidson DH, Delmonico LF, Castillo C, Anderson SS, Sanchez 3B, Engel CF.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez got the start.

Shielding the announcement

Renteria continued to put off naming his opening day starter, even though it’s generally accepted around the clubhouse that James Shields will get the nod March 29 in Kansas City.

It stands to reason, based on how the other starters’ schedules have been lined up, that Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Miguel Gonzalez would follow in that order. The fifth spot is probably between a struggling Carson Fulmer and left-hander Hector Santiago, who have been pitching on the same day.

Upcoming starters

Gonzalez Saturday vs. Dodgers, Shields Sunday vs. Athletics, Fulmer Monday vs. Diamondbacks, Giolito Tuesday vs. Rangers.