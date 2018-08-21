Renteria released from hospital, to undergo more tests
White Sox manager Rick Renteria was released from a hospital in Minneapolis late this afternoon after undergoing a battery of tests for an episode of lightheadedness prior to last night’s game, the team said Tuesday before its game against the Minnesota Twins.
Renteria will spend the night in Minnesota before returning to Chicago Wednesday where he will undergo further testing at RUSH University Medical Center under the supervision of Dr. Scott Palmer.
Renteria, 56, missed the Sox’ 8-5 victory over the Twins in Minneapolis Monday.
Bench coach Joe Mc Ewing will continue to take over managerial duties in Renteria’s absence.
“Ricky is an amazing leader and amazing person,” McEwing said Monday. “The team’s thoughts and prayers were with him the whole evening.”
In other news, first baseman Jose Abreu was was scratched from McEwing’s lineup and is being treated for lower abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort when he arrived at the ballpark today.
The Sox also said an MRI on Leury García revealed a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring that will sideline him three to six weeks.
Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech makes his major league debut. The Sox lineup: Anderson SS
Sanchez 3B
Davidson 1B
Palka DH
A Garcia RF
Delmonico LF
Moncada 2B
Narvaez C
Engel CF
Kopech P