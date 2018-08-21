Renteria released from hospital, to undergo more tests

White Sox manager Rick Renteria was released from a hospital in Minneapolis late this afternoon after undergoing a battery of tests for an episode of lightheadedness prior to last night’s game, the team said Tuesday before its game against the Minnesota Twins.

Renteria will spend the night in Minnesota before returning to Chicago Wednesday where he will undergo further testing at RUSH University Medical Center under the supervision of Dr. Scott Palmer.

Renteria, 56, missed the Sox’ 8-5 victory over the Twins in Minneapolis Monday.

Bench coach Joe Mc Ewing will continue to take over managerial duties in Renteria’s absence.

Rick Renteria of the White Sox looks on after arguing an out during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 4, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“Ricky is an amazing leader and amazing person,” McEwing said Monday. “The team’s thoughts and prayers were with him the whole evening.”

In other news, first baseman Jose Abreu was was scratched from McEwing’s lineup and is being treated for lower abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort when he arrived at the ballpark today.

The Sox also said an MRI on Leury García revealed a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring that will sideline him three to six weeks.

Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech makes his major league debut. The Sox lineup: Anderson SS

Sanchez 3B

Davidson 1B

Palka DH

A Garcia RF

Delmonico LF

Moncada 2B

Narvaez C

Engel CF

Kopech P