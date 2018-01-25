Renteria responds to White Sox prospect Kopech thinking he’s ready for majors

White Sox prospect Michael Kopech is anxiously waiting for his chance to play in the majors.

When asked when he expects to receive the call, Kopech joked: “For the most part I just refer those questions to Rick Hahn.”

The confidence of Kopech, who MLB Pipeline ranked as the No. 3 right-handed pitching prospect, is unmatched. He was adamant that he’ll be a starting pitcher. And although he isn’t expected to start the season with the White Sox, Kopech said he’s ready to play in the major league.

Michael Kopech said he feels ready if he gets the call up to the #WhiteSox, but it’s not his decision to make. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 25, 2018

“I’m ready. I’m not going to say that I should be there, and I deserve to be there because I haven’t earned anything yet,” Kopech said Tuesday. “But I feel like I’m ready if I get the call. I don’t want to be someone who — when I get the call — is shaken up, nervous, overwhelmed, whatever. I want to feel prepared, and I feel that I am.”

And he looks like he could be ready soon, too. Kopech, 21, held a 9-8 record with a 2.88 ERA over his 25 combined starts with Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte last season. In 134 ⅓ innings, he struck out 172 batters while holding them to a .193 average against him in 2017.

Manager Rick Renteria said Kopech’s confidence is reassuring.

“We need them to believe and know in their hearts that they’re ready to pitch in the big leagues,” Renteria said. “I can’t take that away from them because that’s real. It’s tangible. You can feel it. And we’re hoping he’s going to be apart of us really soon.”

Renteria said the plan is to have Kopech start the season with the Knights in Charlotte, where the 21 year old pitched his last three starts of 2017, and continue to work on his changeup development. Kopech already has an explosive breaking ball and fastball, which has been clocked at 110 mph.

Kopech said that he’s focused on perfecting his changeup command over the last year and has a goal to be confident enough to throw it any pitch count this spring.

“I really just only do what I can control,” Kopech said. “I’m going to try to put the pressure on them to get me up whenever they think I’m ready.”

So how long until you can expect Kopech to be taking the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field? Renteria wouldn’t exactly say.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it for him whether it’s soon or later,” Renteria said. “But he certainly has the drive, the heart and the competitiveness to change or put himself in a position that would put himself in the big leagues.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney