Renteria says it’s time for White Sox’ Yoan Moncada to pull trigger

At some point Yoan Moncada is going to have to start swinging the bat.

The 23-year-old second baseman with numbers metrics proponents like and with an abundance of called third strikes that only opponents enjoy, continues to take a lot pitches with what looks like a seasoned hitter’s batting eye.

A lot of those strikes are good, hittable pitches early in counts. A lot of them are borderline offerings on the edge of the strike zone with two strikes.

Moncada has been encouraged by his manager, coaches and at least one teammate – Jose Abreu – to be more aggressive. And he has gone through stretches where he is, but lately it’s been too much take, take, take for manager Rick Renteria’s liking.

Yoan Moncada walks back to the dugout after striking out in the 6th inning against the New York Yankees Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“At some point you hit a point of frustration where you say, ‘Man, I have to pull the trigger on particular pitches,’’ Renteria said after Moncada went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts, two of them looking, in the Sox 4-3 loss to the Yankees Tuesday in 13 innings. “I think he’s finally reached that point. So now it’s about getting over that and seeing himself defend and battle and put balls in play and fight pitches. He has a great eye on balls for everything in the zone. Now it’s about battling tough pitches in certain situations.’’

With 161 strikeouts, Moncada is on pace to break a record he doesn’t want, the major league mark for Ks held by Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies, who struck out 223 times in 2009. Reynolds, 25 at the time, batted .260/.349/.543 with 44 homers and 102 RBI that year. Adam Dunn, who struck out 222 times in 2012 with the Sox, belted 41 homers that year.

Moncada has 14 home runs, but he isn’t swinging for the fences as he trends toward Reynolds and Dunn territory. Through Tuesday he was batting .217/.300/.391 with 20 doubles, five triples, 45 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Of late, as he approaches the final two months of his first full season, Moncada is 1-for-25 with 16 strikeouts in last six games including four “golden sombreros,” the term for a four strikeout games. He has five of those this season and 14 games with three strikeouts.

“To be honest this is good for him,’’ Renteria said. “He’s going to start to understand there is another phase to hitting beyond just having a good eye.’’

Renteria is watching Moncada closely because he’s one of the young Sox the team is being built around. He was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball when the Sox traded Chris Sale to the Red Sox for him, Michael Kopech, Luis Basabe and Victor Diaz.

Renteria said Moncada has been hesitant to flip the aggressive switch “because he has such a good eye. [But you want] to get to a point where you take it out of the umpire’s hands.’’

Most of the pitches Moncada gets called out on are borderline pitches, many of them at the bottom of the zone.

“At some point you understand that you either fight some off and keep myself alive” or go back to the dugout with yet another unproductive at-bat.

“It’s actually an art. That doesn’t happen overnight. But we don’t want him expanding the strike zone so much that he’s chasing pitches. I don’t think he’ll get to that point but he’s getting to the point where he wants to fight some of those other ones.’’