Renteria to White Sox fans: Don’t lose sight of where we’re headed

Even in a rebuilding year, when White Sox fans seemed to grasp what was going on and know losing would be part of the growing pains that come with it, there are limits.

A 9-27 start, the worst in franchise history, is not sitting well with all who expected to see signs of progress on the field after the Sox lost 95 games in the first year of a rebuild under manager Rick Renteria, general manager Rick Hahn and vice president Ken Williams.

Renteria was asked before the Sox’ game against the Cubs Sunday what he would say to the fan base.

“If there’s anything I can say it’s that the one thing I and our staff can’t lose sight of is where we’re going, the direction that we want to go,” Renteria said. “Obviously we’ve had, logically speaking, situations that haven’t gone as well as we’ve wanted on both sides, the hitting or the pitching.”

Rick Renteria, right, is sits on the bench with pitching coach Don Cooper Friday. (AP)

Patience is key, particularly now, Renteria said.

“That may bring no solace to the fan at this particular time, but I can’t lose focus on what we’re trying to do in terms of developing guys to become the players that we want them to be and the team that we want them to be. And I’ve got to remain positive. I’ve got to keep moving forward because if you allow it to take control of you, you can bury yourself in it and it can be pretty tough to work through it.”

The Sox entered their game against the Cubs on Mother’s Day still stuck on single-digit wins, riding a seven-game losing streak and avoid being swept in a series for the sixth time this season.

While the farm system remains well stocked with highly-ranked prospects who figure to upgrade the roster substantially in the next season or two — a fact that elevated the mood at SoxFest to unprecedented levels following a bad season on the field — the performance on the field this year has diminished the buzz somewhat.

The Sox won’t bring up their top two prospects, right-hander Michael Kopech and outfielder Eloy Jimenez, to rev it back up

“You can’t cross that line,” Renteria said. “I think that you have to allow those guys that are in the system to continue to work through the things that they’re working through. I don’t think it would make sense, honestly, to push something because of what’s occurring here at the particular moment.”

As former manager Robin Ventura warned when things were going bad, things can always get worse. Renteria knows it, which is why he is imploring his team “to continue to grind.”

“No one, neither as a staff or as an organization, expected that we would be at this particular point right now,” Renteria said. “But it is what it is. I think we have to continue to move forward. I don’t see us jumping the gun and trying to do something to infuse, at this particular moment, something to take away from what’s going on right now by having a young player come up right now. They have to still do some things down there before we get them here.”

NOTE: Right-hander Jordan Stephens was promoted from Class AA Birmingham to AAA Charlotte. A 15th-round pick in the 2015 draft and the 16th-ranked Sox prospect per Baseball America, Stephens, 25, was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA in seven starts for the Barons. He was 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA over his last four starts.